Aesthetic Radicalism in 'Awakenings’ at Singapore’s National Gallery Ocula Report Aesthetic Radicalism in 'Awakenings’ at Singapore’s National Gallery 21 Jun 2019 : Sam Gaskin for Ocula

Awakenings: Art in Society in Asia 1960s–1990s, a major retrospective at Singapore's National Gallery (14 June–15 September 2019), opens emphatically in flames. At the exhibition's entrance, viewers encounter a wall-sized image from 1964 titled Burning Canvases Floating on the River. The photograph captures a performance by Lee Seung-taek, in which...

Thomas J Price: Reframing Classical Sculpture Ocula Conversation Thomas J Price: Reframing Classical Sculpture

When the London-born artist Thomas J Price graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts from Chelsea College of Arts in 2004, the school's college art prize was by no means his most notable accomplishment as an emerging artist. In 2001, Price presented his much-talked-about work Licked, a daring performance, later profiled on the BBC 4 television...

'Sites Encountered': A Chorus of Five Artists at M+ Pavilion Ocula Report 'Sites Encountered': A Chorus of Five Artists at M+ Pavilion 21 Jun 2019 : Emily Verla Bovino for Ocula

Without punctuation, She Said Why Me, the title of May Fung's 1989 video presents itself as a statement, rather than a question. It suggests a subject who expects no response, a person prepared to make what she can from being chosen though perplexed by the attention. The video follows a blindfolded woman, then unmasked, through late colonial-era...

Ocula Insight

Nicholas Hlobo at Lehmann Maupin, Seoul

Ocula IGTV 20 June 2019

South African artist Nicholas Hlobo's signature materials of rubber, ribbon, leather, and wood were all present in his first solo exhibition in Korea, held between 21 March and 18 May 2019 in Seoul. It comprised new and recent paintings along with a sculpture of copper piping titled Dyumpu (2019), each piece reflecting the artist's long-standing explorations of gender, sexual identity, and ethnicity.

In this video, Lehmann Maupin Seoul senior director Emma Son discusses Dyumpu (2019), along with Uzuko lwengcwele uIgnatiu (2019). All of the artist's works are titled in the Xhosa language—an assertion of his cultural identity that challenges the ascribed reading of his work as generically 'South African'. Dyumpu, which translates to 'splash', is an example of the metaphorical prowess at play in his work. From a spiralling mass of copper tubes, two leg-like pipes push upwards, ending with what resemble feet. The mass of copper takes hold of the space around it, its shape calling to mind the image of a figure falling backwards into a body of water and bringing to life the associative potential of its title.

Uzuko lwengcwele uIgnatiu translates to 'glory of Saint Ignatius', and as Son explains, was inspired by the 17th-century Baroque fresco in Rome at the Andrea Pozzo's Church of Saint Ignatius. Hlobo's rendition is abstract, with leather and ribbon stitched into the white canvas in organic shapes—a visual interplay between materials that are traditionally viewed as having masculine properties, in the case of leather, and feminine, in the case of the ribbon. The flowing lines that make up this work are similar to those of the copper tubes in Dyumpu, reflecting the artist's interest in ideas related to the continuous flow of life.

Born in Cape Town in 1975, Hlobo received a Bachelor of Technology from Technikon Witwatersrand in 2002, less than a decade after the end of apartheid in 1994. Much of the artist's material-focused practice deals with this history through the act of cutting and piecing together to create a hybrid, anthropomorphic whole, rooted in an articulation of Xhosa's rich culture. In Ingubo Yesizwe (2008), for instance, which translates to 'clothes or blanket of the nation', pieces of rubber, gauze, ribbon, and leather are stitched together to resemble a headless beast that appears to be heaving forward. The title relates to a commemorative practice in Xhosa culture in which the hide of a cow slaughtered in ritual is used to cover a corpse before burial, protecting the individual in his or her passage to the afterlife.

Hlobo's work often triggers a consideration of the multifaceted nature of identity, and in particular prompts ideas around sexual orientation, and the prejudice against homosexuality in Black society. Bodily forms and visual references to items such as condoms proliferate his practice, with the phallic present throughout many of his works. 'I come from a culture where the penis is very important', explains the artist. An earlier work Mphephethe uthe cwaka (2017), the twhich translates to 'Blowing them in silence', refers to oral sex, but also the power of music and sound. Like Dyumpu (2019) at Lehmann Maupin, the work comprises copper tubing, but this time the tubing's appendages are in the form of trumpet horns.

Hlobo's artwork has been the subject of solo exhibitions at institutions such as The Hague, Netherlands (2016); Savannah College of Art and Design, Lacoste, France (2010); Tate Modern, London (2008); Institute of Contemporary Art, Boston (2008); and SCAD Museum of Art, GA (2007). Hlobo has participated in multiple institutional exhibition, including the 18th Biennale of Sydney, Australia (2012); the 54th Venice Biennale (2011); the 6th Liverpool Biennial (2010); and the 3rd Guangzhou Triennial, China (2008). His work is included in numerous international public and private collections, including The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York; the Fondation Louis Vuitton, Paris; South African National Art Gallery, Cape Town; and the Tate Modern, London. Hlobo has received numerous honours and distinctions such as the Rolex Visual Arts Protégé (2010–2011); Standard Bank Young Artist Award (2009); and the Tollman Award for Visual Art (2006).—[O]

Nicholas Hlobo

Nicholas Hlobo (b. 1975, Cape Town, South Africa; lives and works in Johannesburg) began his career around the end of apartheid in 1994, when there was a new sense of freedom and national pride in South Africa. With the eradication of legalised and enforced discrimination and segregation, Hlobo and his peers were empowered to openly voice their opinions and ideas under the protection of these new laws. Hlobo’s subtle commentary on the democratic realities of his home country and concerns with the changing international discourse of art remain at the core of his work. Using tactile materials such as ribbon, leather, wood, and rubber detritus that he melds and weaves together, Hlobo creates intricate two- and three-dimensional hybrid objects. Each material holds a particular association with cultural, gendered, sexual, or ethnic identity. Together, the works create a complex visual narrative that reflects the cultural dichotomies of Hlobo’s native South Africa as well as those that exist around the world. His evocative, anthropomorphic imagery and metaphorically charged materials elucidate the artist’s own multifaceted identity within the context of his South African heritage.

Hlobo received a fine art degree from Johannesburg’s Technikon Witwatersrand in 2002. Solo exhibitions of his work have been organised at Uppsala Art Museum, Sweden (2017); Museum Beelden aan Zee, The Hague, Netherlands (2016); Locust Project, Miami (2013); National Museum of Art, Architecture and Design, Oslo (2011); Savannah College of Art and Design, Lacoste, France (2010); Tate Modern, London (2008); Institute of Contemporary Art, Boston (2008); and SCAD Museum of Art, GA (2007). Select group exhibitions featuring his work include Art/Afrique, le nouvel atelier, Fondation Louis Vuitton (2017) Energy and Process, Tate Modern, London (2016); The Divine Comedy: Heaven, Purgatory and Hell Revisited by Contemporary African Artists, Museum für Moderne Kunst, Frankfurt, traveled to SCAD Museum of Art, GA (2014); and Smithsonian National Museum of African Art, Washington, DC (2015); A History (art architecture design, from the 80s to now), Centre Pompidou, Paris (2015); Intense Proximity, La Triennale 2012, Palais de Tokyo, Paris (2012); and Flow, Studio Museum in Harlem, New York (2008). Hlobo has participated in multiple biennials including the 18th Biennale of Sydney, Australia (2012); the 54th Venice Biennale (2011); the 6th Liverpool Biennial (2010); and the 3rd Guangzhou Triennial, China (2008). His work is included in numerous international public and private collections, including The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York; the Fondation Louis Vuitton, Paris; South African National Art Gallery, Cape Town; and the Tate Modern, London.

Hlobo has received numerous honours and distinctions such as the Rolex Visual Arts Protégé (2010–2011); Standard Bank Young Artist Award (2009); and the Tollman Award for Visual Art (2006).

Lehmann Maupin

Rachel Lehmann and David Maupin founded Lehmann Maupin in 1996. The gallery represents a diverse range of American artists, as well as artists and estates from across Europe, Asia, Africa, South America, and the Middle East. It has been instrumental in introducing numerous artists from around the world in their first New York exhibitions. Known for championing artists who create groundbreaking and challenging forms of visual expression, the gallery prioritizes personal investigations and individual narratives. Lehmann Maupin prizes the distinct conceptual approaches that its artists offer on the essential matters that shape international culture today, including gender, class, religion, history, politics, and globalism. In 2013, with two locations in New York, significant interest in its artists abroad, and growing opportunities in new markets, Lehmann Maupin opened an additional location in Hong Kong, followed by Seoul in 2017. For more information on the gallery and its artists, visit www.lehmannmaupin.com

Lehmann Maupin
Nicholas Hlobo
Nicholas Hlobo Exhibition
Nicholas Hlobo
Nicholas Hlobo

Lehmann Maupin is pleased to announce South African artist Nicholas Hlobo’s first exhibition in Seoul. The show will feature new and recent paintings by Hlobo, who has garnered acclaim for his works composed with his signature materials of ribbon, leather, wood, and rubber, employed with conceptual specificity to address complex issues of identity. Also included in the show is a new sculpture, Dyumpu (2019), made from copper piping—a new addition to his material repertoire—which is prominently featured in his current exhibition at SCAD Museum of Art in the United States. The gallery will host an opening reception with the artist in attendance on Thursday, March 21, at 74–18, Yulgok-ro 3-gil, from 5 to 7 PM.

At the core of Hlobo’s practice is the exploration of his own identity, as he attempts to ascertain qualities that exist outside of codifying labels associated with gender, sexuality, and ethnicity. In order to challenge the restrictive terminology typically used surrounding identity, Hlobo incorporates visual tropes that relate to his ethnic and cultural background, while also questioning the shifting and subjective nature inherent in these signifiers. Language and narrative specifically play both a formal and conceptual role in Hlobo’s work. As a descendent of one of South Africa’s largest indigenous communities, the Xhosa, Hlobo always titles his work in the Xhosa language, imbuing the piece with a subtle personal narrative about his experience of creating, which he often references in his titles. Hlobo titles his work in Xhosa as a way to challenge the generic term of 'South Africa' from being used to describe his work, and also to assert the potency of his cultural identity. Moreover, this is a strategy to engage his audience in the act of cultural translation, which initiates the excavation of the works’ layered meanings.

Often, Hlobo leverages the associations weighted in specific materials—ribbons representing the feminine, leather the masculine—merging the two in his paintings like Isingxobo (2018) to pull apart this binary assimilation and present a more holistic and multifaceted approach. The elegant arcs and arabesques of the ribbon stitching are mimicked in large sculptures of moulded bronze, copper, and brass instruments. In both the paintings and sculptures, the act of transforming specific materials is integral to the work. The transformation of these raw materials into a larger aesthetic form serves as a metaphor for the constructed and fluid nature of identity as well as the very act of reinvention itself. A pattern can be seen throughout Hlobo’s career that reveals his concerns with the cycle of birth, life, and death that he has consistently explored in various manners where the life cycle can be visually translated into a present object.

Nicholas Hlobo (b. 1975, Cape Town, South Africa; lives and works in Johannesburg) received a fine art degree from Johannesburg’s Technikon Witwatersrand in 2002. Solo exhibitions of his work have been organised at SCAD Museum of Art, Savannah, GA (2019); Uppsala Art Museum, Sweden (2017); Museum Beelden aan Zee, The Hague, Netherlands (2016); Locust Projects, Miami (2013); National Museum of Art, Architecture and Design, Oslo (2011); Savannah College of Art and Design, Lacoste, France (2010); Tate Modern, London (2008); Institute of Contemporary Art, Boston (2008); and SCAD Museum of Art, GA (2007). Select group exhibitions featuring his work include Art/Afrique, le nouvel atelier, Fondation Louis Vuitton (2017); Energy and Process, Tate Modern, London (2016); The Divine Comedy: Heaven, Purgatory and Hell Revisited by Contemporary African Artists, Museum für Moderne Kunst, Frankfurt, traveled to SCAD Museum of Art, GA (2014); and Smithsonian National Museum of African Art, Washington, D.C. (2015); A History (art architecture design, from the 80s to now), Centre Pompidou, Paris (2015); Intense Proximity, La Triennale 2012, Palais de Tokyo, Paris (2012); and Flow, Studio Museum in Harlem, New York (2008). Hlobo has participated in multiple biennials, including the 18th Biennale of Sydney, Australia (2012); the 54th Venice Biennale (2011); the 6th Liverpool Biennial (2010); and the 3rd Guangzhou Triennial, China (2008). His work is included in numerous international public and private collections, including the Fondation Louis Vuitton, Paris; South African National Art Gallery, Cape Town; and the Tate Modern, London.

Hlobo has received numerous honours and distinctions, such as the Rolex Visual Arts Protégé (2010–2011), the Standard Bank Young Artist Award (2009), and the Tollman Award for Visual Art (2006).

Seoul
With its exponential growth, Seoul has also flourished as a city of art with establishments showcasing both burgeoning local and internationally renowned artists. From Samcheong-dong, an area to the west of Gyeongbok Palace overflowing with
