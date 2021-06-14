While previously western art history was the most well publicised version of the history of fine art, today many histories are recognised and many countries now have modern and contemporary artists who are internationally acknowledged by an increasing global audience for contemporary art.

In Asia, the post-war period saw abstract artists such as Zao Wou-ki and Lee Ufan at the forefront of art movements that continued to challenge and reinterpret traditional art styles. During the period of liberalisation in China in the 1980s and 90s there emerged a group of Chinese artists such as Ai WeiWei and Zhang Xiaogang who embodied the spirit of a new freedom of expression in contemporary art in China, freed from the aesthetic and narrative constraints of Socialist Realism.

Similarly from India artists such as Anish Kapoor, Subodh Gupta and Jitish Kallat rose to prominence for their challenging and innovative styles. Japan has long had a thriving scene for contemporary art and artists such as Yoshitomo Nara, Yayoi Kusama, Takashi Murakami and Hiroshi Sugimoto are now highly sought after by collectors around the world. Similarly in Korea the abstract art movement of Dansaekwha in post-war Korea heralded an artistic movement that also embodied the sensibilities of traditional Korean art.

The artists that came out of that movement are sought after today and include Park Seo-Bo and Chung Sang-Hwa. More recent Korean artists of note include Suh Do-Ho, Haegue Yang, Lee Bul, Choi Jeong-Hwa and Ham Kyung-Ah. Their work is characterised by their individualism and exploration of identity and cultural values in the complex social landscape of modern Korea.

With the global trend of art fairs around the globe, even more artists from different corners of the world are being recognised, with Art Basel in Hong Kong drawing attention to Hong Kong artists, and Sydney Contemporary drawing attention to Australian artists for example.

Major art events, such as the Busan Biennale or Gwangju Biennale also mean that people from around the world are traveling to a diverse range of art centres to discover more about the world's art.

Social media, artist websites and online platforms like Ocula, are allowing collectors and other art enthusiasts to follow and engage with an artist from anywhere around the world.

Modern masters, Pop artists, artists using kitsch, post-internet artists, top female artists, artists inspired by impressionism, watercolour artists, abstract expressionist artists, photography artists, painting artists, drawing artists and conceptual artists.