In Meiro Koizumi's three-channel video installation, The Angels of Testimony (2019), the central frame features an interview with Hajime Kondo about his time as a solider of the Imperial Japanese Army during the Second Sino-Japanese War. The conversation centres on war crimes perpetrated in China, including the beheading of Chinese prisoners for...
Diana Campbell Betancourt is a curator working predominantly across South and Southeast Asia. Since 2013 she has been the founding artistic director of the Samdani Art Foundation and chief curator of the Dhaka Art Summit in Dhaka, Bangladesh, a transnational art event that has grown in size and scale ever since its first edition in 2012. Backed by...
China, home to 802 million internet users, is subject to sophisticated online censorship. This shrouded state of affairs, unsurprisingly perhaps, serves to reinforce stereotypes around conformity elsewhere. Any realm, digital or otherwise, subject to such strict scrutiny must necessarily be bland and uncritical, right? I was mulling over such...
ARARIO GALLERY SEOUL | SAMCHEONG presents the solo exhibition of HWANG Gyutae (b.1938), an iconoclast and pioneer in Korea's avant-garde photography, from March 7 to April 21. This exhibition focuses on illuminating his recent work in the
HWANG's interest in digital images in the 1980s led to new frontiers, such as digital montage, collage, and compositing. Through an extended cycle of experimentation, he found 'pixels'—the base unit of images in the form of dots, in the digital images. Drawn to the infinite possibility and visual potential of these geometric images, he launched his
HWANG's
Another aspect of note is how HWANG connects his
84 Bukchon-ro 5-gil
Jongno-gu
Seoul, 03053
South Korea
www.arariogallery.com
+82 2 541 5701
+82 2 541 5704 (Fax)
Tuesday–Sunday: 10am–7pm
Sign up to be among the first to know when new exhibitions by Hwang Gyu-tae or at ARARIO GALLERY open.
Scan the QR Code via WeChat to follow Ocula's official account.