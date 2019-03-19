Logout
My OculaSign Up
Ocula MagazineContentsView All
Featured ContentView All
Latest Ocula Conversations Diana Campbell Betancourt Matthew Day Jackson Nari Ward Xi Bei Ellen Altfest Latest Ocula Reports Sharjah Biennial 14: Leaving the Echo Chamber Chinternet Ugly at Manchester’s Centre for Chinese... Armory Week Lowdown: Shows to See Net Art's Archival Poetics at the New Museum 4th Kochi-Muziris Biennale: Possibilities for a...
Sharjah Biennial 14: Leaving the Echo Chamber Ocula Report Sharjah Biennial 14: Leaving the Echo Chamber 15 Mar 2019 : Stephanie Bailey for Ocula

In Meiro Koizumi's three-channel video installation, The Angels of Testimony (2019), the central frame features an interview with Hajime Kondo about his time as a solider of the Imperial Japanese Army during the Second Sino-Japanese War. The conversation centres on war crimes perpetrated in China, including the beheading of Chinese prisoners for...

Read More
Diana Campbell Betancourt Ocula Conversation Diana Campbell Betancourt

Diana Campbell Betancourt is a curator working predominantly across South and Southeast Asia. Since 2013 she has been the founding artistic director of the Samdani Art Foundation and chief curator of the Dhaka Art Summit in Dhaka, Bangladesh, a transnational art event that has grown in size and scale ever since its first edition in 2012. Backed by...

Read More
Chinternet Ugly at Manchester’s Centre for Chinese Contemporary Art Ocula Report Chinternet Ugly at Manchester’s Centre for Chinese Contemporary Art 7 Mar 2019 : Mike Pinnington for Ocula

China, home to 802 million internet users, is subject to sophisticated online censorship. This shrouded state of affairs, unsurprisingly perhaps, serves to reinforce stereotypes around conformity elsewhere. Any realm, digital or otherwise, subject to such strict scrutiny must necessarily be bland and uncritical, right? I was mulling over such...

Read More

ARARIO GALLERY

Hwang Gyu-tae
Pixel
7 March–21 April 2019

Press release courtesy ARARIO GALLERY.

ARARIO GALLERY SEOUL | SAMCHEONG presents the solo exhibition of HWANG Gyutae (b.1938), an iconoclast and pioneer in Korea's avant-garde photography, from March 7 to April 21. This exhibition focuses on illuminating his recent work in the series, which has been continuing since the 1990s. As an established yet incessantly innovative artist, HWANG has been extending his reach in the realm of photography by pursuing experimental approaches rather than complying with dominant conventions ever since he began his work in the 1960s.

HWANG's interest in digital images in the 1980s led to new frontiers, such as digital montage, collage, and compositing. Through an extended cycle of experimentation, he found 'pixels'—the base unit of images in the form of dots, in the digital images. Drawn to the infinite possibility and visual potential of these geometric images, he launched his series.

HWANG's series lacks, or falls short of the basic process of 'recording' in photography, and instead harbours 'choice' and magnification.' In other words, his works move away from the traditional process of capturing an object and making it appear on the sensitive film strip, and instead focus on discovering a wide variety of pixels in different forms and colours as they appear in the process of choosing and magnifying images and monitors. That already exists for disparate reasons, ultimately visualising and materialising them through a range of methods. In this process, the products arising from the original image multiply. It does not matter whether these processes are shown in the photographs or not. His total directional work, which he describes as 'chosen pixels rather than made products,' must be understood in the larger context of 'image' studies rather than seen through the narrow lens of conventional 'art' or formal history.

Another aspect of note is how HWANG connects his series with the Russian artist Kazimir Malevich. By discovering a link to the extreme minimalism and hard-edge style of Malevich's hand-painted work in the digital images he found, HWANG revives the philosophy of Suprematist art in the Digital Era, bridging a century of time lapse. Like Malevich's Suprematist paintings, where he arrives at the pure composition of basic colours and forms such as squares and circles by completely removing all traces of representation, the world of colours and planes in the pixels derived from repeated magnification instantiate infinite time and space for images in the age of the digital, exploring abstraction to the extreme. In this context, HWANG calls his work 'post-hard-edge.' Reflecting on his work over a period of two decades through select pieces that crystallise his efforts and endeavours from recently, the exhibition offers an opportunity for the viewers to explore the identity of images and their directionalities in the era of digital culture.

Read More

Selected Works Exhibited

pixel by contemporary artwork pixel, 2018 Pigment print
50 x 50 cm
pixel by contemporary artwork pixel, 2018 Pigment print
50 x 50 cm
pixel by contemporary artwork pixel, 2018 Pigment print
50 x 50 cm
pixel by contemporary artwork pixel, 2018 Pigment print
50 x 50 cm
pixel by contemporary artwork pixel, 2018 Pigment print
175 x 120 cm
pixel by contemporary artwork pixel, 2018 Pigment print
120 x 88 cm
pixel by contemporary artwork pixel, 2018 Pigment print
175 x 120 cm
pixel by contemporary artwork pixel, 2018 Pigment print
50 x 50 cm
pixel by contemporary artwork pixel, 2018 Pigment print
50 x 50 cm
pixel by contemporary artwork pixel, 2018 Pigment print
50 x 50 cm
pixel by contemporary artwork pixel, 2018 Pigment print
50 x 50 cm
pixel by contemporary artwork pixel, 2018 Pigment print
50 x 50 cm
pixel by contemporary artwork pixel, 2018 Pigment print
50 x 50 cm
pixel by contemporary artwork pixel, 2018 Pigment print
50 x 50 cm
pixel by contemporary artwork pixel, 2018 Pigment print
50 x 50 cm
pixel by contemporary artwork pixel, 2018 Pigment print
50 x 50 cm
pixel by contemporary artwork pixel, 2018 Pigment print
50 x 50 cm
pixel by contemporary artwork pixel, 2018 Pigment print
50 x 50 cm
pixel by contemporary artwork pixel, 2018 Pigment print
50 x 50 cm
pixel by contemporary artwork pixel, 2018 Pigment print
50 x 50 cm
pixel by contemporary artwork pixel, 2018 Pigment print
50 x 50 cm
pixel by contemporary artwork pixel, 2018 Pigment print
50 x 50 cm
pixel by contemporary artwork pixel, 2018 Pigment print
50 x 50 cm
pixel by contemporary artwork pixel, 2018 Pigment print
222 x 150 cm
pixel by contemporary artwork pixel, 2018 Pigment print
222 x 150 cm
pixel by contemporary artwork pixel, 2018 Pigment print
110 x 210 cm
pixel by contemporary artwork pixel, 2018 Pigment print
175 x 150 cm
pixel letter from out of space by contemporary artwork pixel letter from out of space, 2018 Pigment print
270 x 400 cm
pixel R G B & revers by contemporary artwork pixel R G B & revers, 2018 Pigment print
100 x 300 cm
pixel the rite of bits by contemporary artwork pixel the rite of bits, 2018 Pigment print
280 x 650 cm

Sign up to be among the first to know when new exhibitions by Hwang Gyu-tae or at ARARIO GALLERY open.

Sign Up

WeChat

Scan the QR Code via WeChat to follow Ocula's official account.

iCal GoogleYahooOutlook